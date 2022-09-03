Release Project (REL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $650,438.09

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Release Project has a total market capitalization of $650,438.09 and approximately $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Release Project has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Release Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001869 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000218 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Release Project Profile

REL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel.

Release Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

