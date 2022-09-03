Relite Finance (RELI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Relite Finance (RELI) traded down 95.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Relite Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Relite Finance has traded 100% lower against the dollar. Relite Finance has a market cap of $0.00 and $167.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00877822 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002389 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835317 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015491 BTC.
Relite Finance Coin Profile
Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance.
Buying and Selling Relite Finance
