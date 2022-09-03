renDOGE One Day Trading Volume Reaches $45.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. renDOGE has a total market cap of $191,265.52 and $45.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renDOGE has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00328882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015529 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject.

renDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

