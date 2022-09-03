Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $63.00 to $67.33 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,908 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

