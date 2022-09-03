Reviewing AppHarvest (APPH) and The Competition

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AppHarvest to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppHarvest and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.68 AppHarvest Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.39

AppHarvest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s rivals have a beta of -29.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 3,095% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AppHarvest and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 34 127 416 23 2.71

AppHarvest presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 109.85%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 82.94%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AppHarvest rivals beat AppHarvest on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

AppHarvest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.