Reviewing Chemed (NYSE:CHE) & Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB)

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) and Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chemed and Enhabit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemed $2.14 billion 3.28 $268.55 million $17.98 26.20 Enhabit $1.11 billion 0.69 $111.10 million N/A N/A

Chemed has higher revenue and earnings than Enhabit.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.4% of Chemed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Enhabit shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Chemed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chemed and Enhabit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemed 12.95% 44.64% 23.29% Enhabit N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chemed and Enhabit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enhabit 1 2 1 0 2.00

Chemed presently has a consensus target price of $541.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.86%. Enhabit has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.81%. Given Enhabit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enhabit is more favorable than Chemed.

Summary

Chemed beats Enhabit on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc. provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services. The company also offers hospice services, including pain and symptom management, palliative and dietary counseling, social worker visits, spiritual counseling, and bereavement counseling services to meet the individual physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. As of March 31, 2022, it operated in 252 home health agencies and 99 hospice agencies across 34 states. The company was formerly known as Encompass Health Home Health Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Enhabit, Inc. in March 2022. Enhabit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. As of July 1, 2022, Enhabit, Inc. operates as a standalone company.

