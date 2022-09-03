Reviewing Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Embecta and Sensus Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 1 1 0 0 1.50 Sensus Healthcare 0 0 2 0 3.00

Embecta currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.84%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.74%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Embecta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

92.9% of Embecta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Embecta and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta N/A N/A N/A Sensus Healthcare 61.26% 36.74% 29.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Embecta and Sensus Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sensus Healthcare $27.04 million 7.67 $4.12 million $1.51 8.30

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Embecta.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Embecta on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Embecta Corp.(NasdaqGS:EMBC) operates independently of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of April 1, 2022.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems; and in-office laser rental services. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons and eye shields, ultrasound probe film, and disposable applicator tips to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

