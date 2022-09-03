Revomon Hits One Day Volume of $53,636.00 (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Revomon has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $53,636.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.51 or 0.01567704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00830424 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015471 BTC.

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR.

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

