Rewardiqa (REW) Price Hits $0.0016

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $15,551.84 and $7.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00147976 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com.

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

