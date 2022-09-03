Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded down 34.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $4,199.34 and approximately $197.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 98.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.15 or 0.00713773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015466 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance.

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.