Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $247.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at $960,325.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,733,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 71,401 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

