RigoBlock Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (GRG)

RigoBlock (GRG) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, RigoBlock has traded up 135.9% against the US dollar. One RigoBlock coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RigoBlock has a market cap of $494,185.13 and approximately $209.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.01568293 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830857 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015744 BTC.
RigoBlock Profile
RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock. RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
RigoBlock Coin Trading
