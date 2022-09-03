RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Tops $0.0077

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $724,089.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RioDeFi

RFUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,050,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

