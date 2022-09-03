Rise Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Rise has a total market cap of $86,240.28 and approximately $31.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00046299 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 202,428,803 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

