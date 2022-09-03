Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,182 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 86.8% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RBA opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

