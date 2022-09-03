Robonomics.network (XRT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $335,675.00

Robonomics.network (XRT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Robonomics.network coin can now be purchased for $4.30 or 0.00021684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Robonomics.network has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $335,675.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,839.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00132217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034525 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022180 BTC.

About Robonomics.network

Robonomics.network (XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,038,646 coins and its circulating supply is 927,480 coins. Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network. The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life. Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics.

Buying and Selling Robonomics.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

