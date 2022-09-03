ROCKI (ROCKI) Market Capitalization Hits $173,984.06

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $173,984.06 and approximately $497,792.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00877250 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00835011 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015500 BTC.
ROCKI Profile
ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp.
ROCKI Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ROCKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROCKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.