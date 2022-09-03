Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.67

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 1239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

