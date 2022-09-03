ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Down 2.7% This Week

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $774,870.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,063,740 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

