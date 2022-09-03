Rosenblatt Securities Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $10.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.01. Snap has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Institutional Trading of Snap

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.