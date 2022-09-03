Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €75.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €71.30 ($72.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €41.44 ($42.29) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.72. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a twelve month high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion and a PE ratio of -8.84.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

