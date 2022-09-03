Royal Bank of Canada Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$79.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATD has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$59.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.70. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$45.23 and a 12 month high of C$60.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

