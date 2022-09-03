Royale Finance (ROYA) 1-Day Volume Hits $572.00

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $166,776.72 and approximately $572.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,840,514 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

