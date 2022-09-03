RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Market Capitalization Hits $55.27 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $55.27 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,260,004 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Infrastructure Framework should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

