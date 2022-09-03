RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for about $0.0608 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $54.37 million and approximately $767,159.00 worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00784285 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00836413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015549 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,260,004 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

