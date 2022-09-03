Rubic 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $288,352.00 (RBC)

Rubic (RBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Rubic coin can now be bought for about $0.0856 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rubic has a total market cap of $9.33 million and $288,352.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rubic has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00784285 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00836413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015549 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

