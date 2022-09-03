Ruff (RUFF) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

Ruff (RUFF) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $162,361.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ruff Coin Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Ruff Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem.As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community.Facebook | Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

