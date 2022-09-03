Rune Market Cap Reaches $675,904.06 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 92.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Rune has traded up 91.6% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $50.00 or 0.00252337 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $675,904.06 and approximately $35.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

