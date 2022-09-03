Rupee Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $14,837.40 and $38.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rupee has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00031770 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rupee Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

