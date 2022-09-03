RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Trading Down 27.3%

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) shares fell 27.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 434,068 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 191,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

RYU Apparel Trading Down 27.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$8.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

RYU Apparel Company Profile

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance of athlete. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com and ryu.com an e-commerce site.

