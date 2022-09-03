S4FE (S4F) Trading 161.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

S4FE (S4F) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. S4FE has a market capitalization of $621,481.51 and approximately $1,521.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S4FE coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, S4FE has traded 161.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get S4FE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,716.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00132081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00034434 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022318 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe.

S4FE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S4FE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S4FE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.