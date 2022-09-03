Safe Haven (SHA) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $57,904.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.27 or 0.00974545 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,814.79 or 0.99914520 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safe Haven Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

