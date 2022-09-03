Safe Haven (SHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $2.68 million and $104,553.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.88 or 0.00973147 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,952.54 or 1.00149567 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

Safe Haven Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

