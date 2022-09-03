SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Up 1% This Week

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $730,869.50 and approximately $144,771.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,807.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00594914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00264694 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016959 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

