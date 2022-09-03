SafeCapital (SCAP) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $4,261.19 and approximately $3.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00158658 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

