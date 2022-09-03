SafeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $101.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,904.79 or 0.99941002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00062917 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00229362 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00151616 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00231246 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00055308 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00063727 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004103 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

