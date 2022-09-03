SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Down 4.1% This Week

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $20.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,793.28 or 0.99971346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00063973 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00236125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00153938 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00241524 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00055258 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00063039 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004160 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

