Sally Evans Buys 19,736 Shares of Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Rating) insider Sally Evans purchased 19,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.56 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of A$89,996.16 ($62,934.38).

Ingenia Communities Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30.

Ingenia Communities Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 28th. Ingenia Communities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle and holiday communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity with a market capitalisation of over $1.2 billion and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

