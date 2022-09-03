Sanshu Inu Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.69 Million (SANSHU)

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Sanshu Inu has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $13,354.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sanshu Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sanshu Inu has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00781326 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00839471 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015564 BTC.
Sanshu Inu Profile
The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy. Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken.
Sanshu Inu Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Sanshu Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sanshu Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.