SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on SAP in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on SAP in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

SAP Price Performance

ETR SAP opened at €85.32 ($87.06) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €94.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SAP has a 1-year low of €83.01 ($84.70) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($132.39).

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

