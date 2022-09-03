Scala 24-Hour Volume Tops $385.00 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Scala has a total market capitalization of $518,966.03 and approximately $385.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network.

Scala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

