Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Insider Buys £6,457.14 in Stock

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) insider Isabel Liu acquired 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £6,457.14 ($7,802.25).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Price Performance

SOI opened at GBX 260.50 ($3.15) on Friday. Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 277 ($3.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 258.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 262.87. The company has a market capitalization of £681.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,348.00.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

