Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Price Up 3.1% After Strong Earnings

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.1% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $93.91 and last traded at $93.86. Approximately 1,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 367,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.07.

The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 44.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,832,000 after buying an additional 636,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,094,000 after buying an additional 631,486 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,125,000 after buying an additional 192,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $11,841,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.31.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

