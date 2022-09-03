Scott Medhurst Sells 300 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.09, for a total value of C$30,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,229 shares in the company, valued at C$19,216,298.61.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total value of C$32,538.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.13, for a total value of C$10,513.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.88, for a total value of C$10,488.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total value of C$105,200.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.81, for a total value of C$10,581.00.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$101.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$109.73. The company has a market cap of C$8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$93.25 and a twelve month high of C$124.25.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares downgraded Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.44.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

