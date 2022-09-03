ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and $2,856.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004410 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,072,012 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

