SDI Limited (SDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

SDI Limited (ASX:SDIGet Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Sunday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from SDI’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

SDI Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, and other dental materials in Australia. It provides adhesives, alloys, cement, composites, etchants, glass ionomers, sealants, and tooth desensitizing agents and whitening products, as well as equipment and accessories.

