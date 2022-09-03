SDI Limited (SDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Sunday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from SDI’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
SDI Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
About SDI
