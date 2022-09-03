Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.95.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.