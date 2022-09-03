Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $117.67.
Seagate Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.95.
Seagate Technology Company Profile
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagate Technology (STX)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.