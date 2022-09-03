Secret 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.55 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00005369 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $173.78 million and $2.55 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00234433 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004153 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008235 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00438927 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

