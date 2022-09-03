SEEK Limited (SKLTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on October 19th

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2589 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

SEEK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SKLTY opened at $27.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. SEEK has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $52.11.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

