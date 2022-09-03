SEEK Limited (SKLTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on October 19th

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2589 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.
SEEK Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SKLTY opened at $27.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. SEEK has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $52.11.
SEEK Company Profile
