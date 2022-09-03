Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Market Capitalization Hits $177,703.92

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $177,703.92 and $21,966.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00877822 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015491 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

